Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of ESAB worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $3,312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 273,432 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.98 million. On average, analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

