Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Exact Sciences worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.