Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,114 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 601.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

