Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,138 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,992 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

