E.On (FRA:EOAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.87

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.87 ($9.64) and traded as high as €10.07 ($10.95). E.On shares last traded at €10.01 ($10.88), with a volume of 3,887,842 shares.

EOAN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.34) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.41) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

