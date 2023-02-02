e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $541-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.35 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.36.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. 887,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,516. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,740 shares of company stock worth $9,942,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $3,537,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 604.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

