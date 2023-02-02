e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $541.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.37-1.40 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $8.78 on Thursday, reaching $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.36.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

