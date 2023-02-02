Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Dynatrace Stock Up 15.9 %

DT stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.44, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

