Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $44.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.44, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

