DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.615-3.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 3,059,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

