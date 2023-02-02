DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.62 billion-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,667. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.