Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Trading Down 0.9%

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

