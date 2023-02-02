Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.69.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$16.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.79. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$766.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In related news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,259,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,927,031.94. Insiders sold a total of 400,260 shares of company stock valued at $616,178 over the last 90 days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

