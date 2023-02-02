Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 16,902 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $1,541,631.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,077,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,569,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $2,347,008.05.

On Friday, January 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,255 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,930,166.55.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 33,516 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,019,791.60.

On Monday, January 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 80,704 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $7,274,658.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $3,715,601.40.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 11,643 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $1,033,549.11.

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 208,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,300. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. FMR LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,164,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

