Dorian LPG Ltd. Plans Variable Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $892.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

LPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,526,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,500 shares of company stock worth $6,017,030. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

