Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $235.61 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average is $245.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

