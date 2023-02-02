Divi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40,077.82 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Divi has a total market cap of $36.92 million and $40,077.82 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00094321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00062246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025037 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,258,269,673 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,257,904,406.2478514 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.01169171 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $41,750.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

