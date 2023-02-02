Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading 7.5% Higher

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43. 230,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 232,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Discovery Silver from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Discovery Silver from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Discovery Silver Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$502.28 million and a P/E ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98.

Insider Transactions at Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena acquired 300,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,000.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Further Reading

