Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.55

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and traded as high as $42.84. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 829,055 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 78.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

