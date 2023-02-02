Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.53 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of DGII opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digi International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Digi International by 156.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Digi International by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

