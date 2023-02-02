Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of DFFN opened at $6.60 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. Analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.
Further Reading
