Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN opened at $6.60 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. Analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

