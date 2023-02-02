Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,173 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,173 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $215,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 466,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,647 shares of company stock worth $4,239,972 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

