Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,283,051 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,731,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,051 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $270,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 550,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 120.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.17. 5,070,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,330,803. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.