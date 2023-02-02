Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $237,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 702,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,575,000 after buying an additional 162,798 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 230.8% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $24.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $402.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,630. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.24.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,901. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

