Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Vail Resorts worth $58,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.11. 108,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $284.07.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

