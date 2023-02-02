Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $99.69 Million Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,482 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.98% of ESAB worth $99,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $61.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

