Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $298.34 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,557 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of HCA Healthcare worth $298,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,801.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,224 shares of company stock worth $10,655,904. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.19. 234,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,258. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

