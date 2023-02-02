Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $160.57 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,473,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,551 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $160,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,020.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

