Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,590 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $116,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,670. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at $27,738,235.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,730. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

