Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,994 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $182,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 981,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.96. 1,116,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,826. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $119.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.