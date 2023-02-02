Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Diageo by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.92. 175,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,034.44.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

