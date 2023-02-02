Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €21.70 ($23.59) and last traded at €21.70 ($23.59). 51,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.50 ($23.37).

Deutsche EuroShop Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

