Desjardins Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$140.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIB. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 154,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,301. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CGI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.