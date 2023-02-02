Dempze Nancy E Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,743,044 shares of company stock worth $177,712,898. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.59. 846,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,636. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

