Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.145-2.210 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DLX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Up 1.3 %

DLX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 332,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $873.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $33.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Deluxe by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Deluxe by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Deluxe by 52.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.