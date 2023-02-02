DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. DEI has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $5,228.60 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00418710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

