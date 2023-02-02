DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $13,613.12 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00420140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

