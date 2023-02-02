DeFiChain Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $337.65 million and $5.63 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00410253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.44 or 0.28796738 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00555213 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

