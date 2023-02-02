Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $402.11 and last traded at $403.72. Approximately 788,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,331,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.99.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,901. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

