Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $10,368,901. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Down 5.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $23.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $403.25. 1,285,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.51. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

