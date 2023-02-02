DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $13.02 million and $864,375.37 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 110.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

