Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.19. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 12,777 shares changing hands.

Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 million, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

In related news, CEO Steven F. Smith sold 7,900 shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $74,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,386.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Steven F. Smith sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $74,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,386.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven F. Smith sold 12,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $109,497.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Decisionpoint Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development, and deployment services.

