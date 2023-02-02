Davis R M Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after acquiring an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,682,000 after acquiring an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LOW opened at $215.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $239.49. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

