Davis R M Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $243.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

