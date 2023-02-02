Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 635,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

