David J. Schlanger Sells 1,285 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Progyny Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

