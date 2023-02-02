DAO Maker Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.71 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00004840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $170.55 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00408798 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,835.66 or 0.28694598 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00554191 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

