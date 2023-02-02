Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Decreased by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $4.89 on Thursday, hitting $272.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,381. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

