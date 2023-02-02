DA Davidson Weighs in on BayCom Corp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $267.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.68. BayCom has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $23.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other BayCom news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BayCom by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BayCom by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in BayCom during the third quarter worth about $1,802,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

