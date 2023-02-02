DA Davidson Begins Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

C3.ai Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,207,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,628. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.49. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

